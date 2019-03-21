AP analysis: Partisan mapmaking advantage grew in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that a political mapmaking process controlled by Ohio Republicans delivered results statistically skewed toward the GOP during last year's elections, even with an upswing in Democratic votes.

The mathematical analysis found that Ohio Republicans won at least three more U.S. House seats and seven more state House seats in 2018 than would have been expected based on the average share of the vote Republican candidates received. Both gaps grew compared to 2016.

The 2018 results showed Republicans won 52 percent of the votes in Ohio House races yet 62 percent of the seats.

Republican candidates for Ohio's U.S. House seats won 52 percent of the votes but 75 percent of the seats.

At the same time, Republican support in both congressional and House races was down from 2016.