APNewsBreak: Airline offers to end LA Coliseum name change

FILE - This Jan. 13, 2016 file photo shows the peristyle of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California's sale of naming rights for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is being criticized as dishonoring the historic stadium's dedication as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I. USC announced last year that the stadium will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum as part of a $270 million renovation of the facility, which opened in 1923.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — United Airlines is offering to withdraw from a divisive $69 million deal to rename Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

The airline wrote to the University of Southern California on Friday after criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium is disrespectful to its history as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

The name change is part of USC's extensive, $270 million overhaul of the nearly century-old landmark.

United Airlines California President Janet Lamkin says in the letter that the company saw the deal as a way to partner with USC in modernizing the iconic facility.

The coliseum has hosted two Olympics and been home to major sports teams.

The Associated Press has requested comment from USC.