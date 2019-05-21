Abortion-rights supporters rally at Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Supporters of abortion-rights are mobilizing in Nebraska in response to states that have passed new abortion restrictions.

More than 350 people rallied at the Nebraska Capitol on Tuesday, toting signs with messages in support of abortion rights and slamming groups that oppose them.

Former state senator Brenda Council called some of the recently passed laws "despicable" and an assault on women's autonomy.

Longtime state Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, delivered a fiery speech urging participants to vote for political candidates who reflect their convictions. Chambers noted the rally took place inside the "belly of the beast" at the Nebraska Capitol, and called on voters to "give it indigestion."

The rally was sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, Planned Parenthood and the Women's Fund of Omaha.