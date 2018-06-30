About 1,000 turn out for immigration protest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — People around Missouri have gathered at city centers and town squares to protest the Trump administration's one-time policy of separating immigrant children from parents at the U.S. border.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says about a 1,000 people gathered at Kiener Plaza in St. Louis on Saturday. The St. Louis rally was part of the Families Belong Together demonstrations held across the country to protest the Trump administration's policy immigration policies.

Protesters are calling for an end to the detention of immigrant families and demanding that children to be reunited with their parents now.

Some protesters dressed as Lady Liberty, while others waved signs with such messages as, "Children are not pawns," ''Resist," and "Families belong together!"

Protests were also held Saturday in Kansas City and Columbia.

