About 2,000 rally at state Capitol in support of gun rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — About 2,000 people rallied at Oregon's Capitol to show their support of the Second Amendment and opposition to legislation they say would restrict gun rights, KGW TV reports.

The Defend the Second rally on Saturday was organized by Oregon-based weapons manufacturers Radian Weapons and Noveske Rifleworks in response to bill that would add regulations over gun ownership, the TV station reports.

"The only purpose of this event is to remind our legislators that they work for us, and any continued assault on our Second Amendment rights will not stand," organizers said in the Facebook event page.

The legislative proposals call for mandatory gun locks, defining assault rifles and limiting ammunition purchases. Oregonians could face limits in the size of magazines and how many rounds of ammunition they can purchase.

Lawmakers supporting the legislation say it's needed to prevent gun violence, including suicides.