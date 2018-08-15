Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/57

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 57
FILE - Jahana Hayes speaks during the Washington Town Committee forum for candidates in the Connecticut 5th Congressional District, featuring Hayes and Mary Glassman, Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Bryan Memorial Town Hall, Washington, Conn. less
FILE - Jahana Hayes speaks during the Washington Town Committee forum for candidates in the Connecticut 5th Congressional District, featuring Hayes and Mary Glassman, Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Bryan Memorial ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs and comforts supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs and comforts supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 57

The dancing has begun in Waterbury as Jahana Hayes takes an early lead over Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut's 5th District on August 14, 2018.

The dancing has begun in Waterbury as Jahana Hayes takes an early lead over Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut's 5th District on August 14, 2018.

Photo: Ron Ryser
Image 6 of 57

The dancing has begun in Waterbury as Jahana Hayes takes an early lead over Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut's 5th District on August 14, 2018.

The dancing has begun in Waterbury as Jahana Hayes takes an early lead over Mary Glassman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut's 5th District on August 14, 2018.

Photo: Rob Ryser
Image 7 of 57
Ganim campaign volunteer Angel DePara, right, takes early results at Ganim headquarters at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Ganim campaign volunteer Angel DePara, right, takes early results at Ganim headquarters at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 57
Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 57
Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst gives an interview at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst gives an interview at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018.
Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 57
Josephine Ganim, mother of Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, makes last minute calls to voters at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Josephine Ganim, mother of Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, makes last minute calls to voters at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 57
Ganim supporters Kelly Perez, center, daughter of Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez, and Bonnie Lambert, right, of Stratford, discuss their candidate's chances at Ganim headquarters at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Ganim supporters Kelly Perez, center, daughter of Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez, and Bonnie Lambert, right, of Stratford, discuss their candidate's chances at Ganim headquarters at Testo's Restaurant in ... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 57
Standing next to his mother Josephine Ganim, left, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim bows his head as he delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Standing next to his mother Josephine Ganim, left, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim bows his head as he delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn ... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 13 of 57
Flanked by his mother Josephine Ganim, left, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Flanked by his mother Josephine Ganim, left, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim delivers his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, ... more
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 14 of 57
Josephine Ganim, left, hugs her son, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, following his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Josephine Ganim, left, hugs her son, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, following his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 15 of 57
Josephine Ganim, left, kisses her son, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, following his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Josephine Ganim, left, kisses her son, Democratic candidate for governor and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, following his concession speech at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 16 of 57
Deborah Hebst, mother of Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst, at right, chats with Stamford RTC member Linda Lombardo, as they wait for the returns at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. less
Deborah Hebst, mother of Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst, at right, chats with Stamford RTC member Linda Lombardo, as they wait for the returns at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. ... more
Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 17 of 57
Ansonia Mayor David S. Cassetti, at right, and his wife Ina watch the vote returns at the heaquarters for Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. less
Ansonia Mayor David S. Cassetti, at right, and his wife Ina watch the vote returns at the heaquarters for Republican candidate for governor Tim Herbst at the Omni Hotel in New Haven, Conn. on Tuesday Aug. 14, ... more
Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 18 of 57
Glassman
Glassman
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 19 of 57
Jahana Hayes and supporters gather Tuesday night at the Courtyard by Marriott Ballroom in Waterbury.
Jahana Hayes and supporters gather Tuesday night at the Courtyard by Marriott Ballroom in Waterbury.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 20 of 57
Campaign signs outside the polls at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Campaign signs outside the polls at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 21 of 57
Dale and Jennifer Schwarz, of Milford, check in to vote in the Republican primary at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Dale and Jennifer Schwarz, of Milford, check in to vote in the Republican primary at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 22 of 57
Campaign signs outside the polls at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Campaign signs outside the polls at Orange Avenue School in Milford, Conn on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 23 of 57
Jahana Hayes, Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District arrives Tuesday night at the Courtyard by Marriott Ballroom in Waterbury.
Jahana Hayes, Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District arrives Tuesday night at the Courtyard by Marriott Ballroom in Waterbury.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 24 of 57
Democratic candidate for congress Mary Glassman and her husband Andy greet voters in front of the polls at Cheshire High School on Tuesday.
Democratic candidate for congress Mary Glassman and her husband Andy greet voters in front of the polls at Cheshire High School on Tuesday.
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 25 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, enters The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the primary election on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, enters The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the primary election on Tuesday, August 14, ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 26 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporter Lisa Heavner, of Simsbury, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the primary election on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporter Lisa Heavner, of Simsbury, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 27 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, gets a hug from Antonio Lavoy, of New Britain, as he sets up a selfie at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the primary election on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, gets a hug from Antonio Lavoy, of New Britain, as he sets up a selfie at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 28 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, gets a hug from Dina Plapler, of West Hartford, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during the primary election on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, gets a hug from Dina Plapler, of West Hartford, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close during ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 29 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, talks with people waiting for the primary election results to come in at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, talks with people waiting for the primary election results to come in at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 30 of 57
People wait for results of the primary election during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
People wait for results of the primary election during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 31 of 57
People await primary election results during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
People await primary election results during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 32 of 57
People await primary results during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
People await primary results during a party for Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain shortly after the polls close on ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 33 of 57
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters with husband, Andrew, right, and son, Sam, background, after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery and Lounge in New Britain on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. less
Mary Glassman, Democratic candidate for the 5th U. S. House district seat, hugs supporters with husband, Andrew, right, and son, Sam, background, after conceding to opponent Jahana Hayes at The Kitchen Eatery ... more
Photo: Emily J. Reynolds, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 34 of 57
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Herbst gets the word out to voters in Stamford’s 1st District.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Herbst gets the word out to voters in Stamford’s 1st District.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 35 of 57
Dem-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont votes (presumably for himself) at Greenwich HS.
Dem-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont votes (presumably for himself) at Greenwich HS.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore /Hearst Connecticut Media Via Twitter
Image 36 of 57
Dem-endorsed State Rep. candidate (Dist. 146) David Michel welcomes voters outside Stamford’s Dist. 1 polling center.
Dem-endorsed State Rep. candidate (Dist. 146) David Michel welcomes voters outside Stamford’s Dist. 1 polling center.
Photo: Tyler Sizemore /Hearst Connecticut Media Via Twitter
Image 37 of 57
Joe Scozzafava (R) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Joe Scozzafava (R) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 38 of 57
Karen Doyle Lyons, the City of Norwalk Republican Registrar of Voters gets the books of registered voters ready for the checkers at city hall on Monday August 13, 2018 in Norwalk Conn. Voters will head to a dozen polling stations open from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday in Norwalk . less
Karen Doyle Lyons, the City of Norwalk Republican Registrar of Voters gets the books of registered voters ready for the checkers at city hall on Monday August 13, 2018 in Norwalk Conn. Voters will head to a ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 39 of 57
Joe Coco (D) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Joe Coco (D) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 40 of 57
Stuart Wells, Democratic Registrar of Voters finalizes a list of registered voters as Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican Registrar of Voters makes final preparations for voters at city hall on Monday August 13, 2018 in Norwalk Conn. Voters will head to a dozen polling stations open from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday in Norwalk . less
Stuart Wells, Democratic Registrar of Voters finalizes a list of registered voters as Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican Registrar of Voters makes final preparations for voters at city hall on Monday August 13, 2018 ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 41 of 57
Joe Scozzafava (R) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Joe Scozzafava (R) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 42 of 57
Joe Coco (D) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Joe Coco (D) Assistant Moderator sets up voting booths for Tuesdays primary election at the 7th Ward polling location, Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, Conn, on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Photo: H John Voorhees III, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 43 of 57
JonMichael Bivona carries a polling stations into Rippowam Middle School before setting them up in preparation for tomorrow's primary election in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
JonMichael Bivona carries a polling stations into Rippowam Middle School before setting them up in preparation for tomorrow's primary election in Stamford, Conn. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 44 of 57
Nick Sirinakis and casts his ballot in the primary while with his Fidelco guide dog-in-training, Tango, at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Nick Sirinakis and casts his ballot in the primary while with his Fidelco guide dog-in-training, Tango, at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 45 of 57
Voters including Maria Landaverde cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Voters including Maria Landaverde cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 46 of 57
Voters including P.J. Zareski cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Voters including P.J. Zareski cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 47 of 57
Voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 48 of 57
Ballot Clerk Shawn Campbell, center, helps voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Ballot Clerk Shawn Campbell, center, helps voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 49 of 57
Voters including Chris Jeanes cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Voters including Chris Jeanes cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 50 of 57
Jennifer Carvajal casts her ballot in the primary accompanied by her twin daughters Lilianna and Sienna, 8, at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Jennifer Carvajal casts her ballot in the primary accompanied by her twin daughters Lilianna and Sienna, 8, at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 51 of 57
Checker Libby Vufano helps voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Checker Libby Vufano helps voters cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 52 of 57
Voters including Jeff Miller cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Voters including Jeff Miller cast their ballots in the primary at the Clune Center Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 53 of 57
William Tong, Democratic candidate for Connecticut Attorney general, and his wife Elizabeth and children, check in with election poll workers as they cast their vote at the District 21 polling station set up in the Scofield Magnet Middle Schooll in Stamford, Conn. on August 14, 2018. less
William Tong, Democratic candidate for Connecticut Attorney general, and his wife Elizabeth and children, check in with election poll workers as they cast their vote at the District 21 polling station set up in ... more
Photo: Matthew Brown, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 54 of 57
William Tong, Democratic candidate for Connecticut Attorney general, and his wife Elizabeth and children, cast their votes at the District 21 polling station set up in the Scofield Magnet Middle Schooll in Stamford, Conn. on August 14, 2018. less
William Tong, Democratic candidate for Connecticut Attorney general, and his wife Elizabeth and children, cast their votes at the District 21 polling station set up in the Scofield Magnet Middle Schooll in ... more
Photo: Matthew Brown, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 55 of 57
FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, candidate Jahana Hayes addresses delegates during the Democratic convention for the 5th District at Crosby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Wolcott educator Hayes, who won the national award in 2016, topped Tuesday, Aug. 14, former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, a two-time lieutenant governor candidate. If she wins the general election in November, Hayes, 45, will be the first black woman to win a Connecticut congressional seat. (Jim Shannon/Republican-American via AP, File) less
FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, candidate Jahana Hayes addresses delegates during the Democratic convention for the 5th District at Crosby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Wolcott educator Hayes, who ... more
Photo: Jim Shannon, AP
Image 56 of 57
FILE - In this May 3, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama poses for a picture with the 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes, left, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Hayes won the nomination in the Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, Democratic primary to run for Connecticut's 5th congressional district seat in November. If elected, she would be the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut. less
FILE - In this May 3, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama poses for a picture with the 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes, left, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Hayes won the ... more
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Image 57 of 57
FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, candidate Jahana Hayes addresses delegates during the Democratic convention for the 5th District at Crosby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Wolcott educator Hayes, who won the national award in 2016, topped former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, a two-time lieutenant governor candidate. If she wins the general election in November, Hayes, 45, will be the first black woman to win a Connecticut congressional seat. (Jim Shannon/Republican-American via AP, File) less
FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, candidate Jahana Hayes addresses delegates during the Democratic convention for the 5th District at Crosby High School in Waterbury, Conn. Wolcott educator Hayes, who ... more
Photo: Jim Shannon, AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former National Teacher of the Year recipient defeated a veteran politician on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who agreed not to seek re-election amid criticism of her mishandling of a sexual harassment case in her Washington office.

Wolcott educator Jahana Hayes, who won the award in 2016, topped former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, a two-time lieutenant governor candidate. If she wins the general election in November, Hayes, 45, will be the first black woman to win a Connecticut congressional seat.

A Democratic primary was unthinkable a year ago, when many observers believed Esty would likely win a fourth term. But the outspoken advocate of the #MeToo movement abruptly announced in April she wouldn't seek re-election after facing heavy criticism and calls for her resignation over how she handled the firing of a former chief of staff accused of harassment. Esty has said she regrets not moving along an internal investigation into the 2016 allegations, which ultimately revealed more widespread allegations of abuse.

In November, Hayes will face former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos, who defeated two rivals in the Republican primary.

Santos has called President Donald Trump's economic policies "dead on" and has vowed to fight tax increases and unnecessary spending. He comes into the general election at a significant financial disadvantage, with recent reports showing he has less than $500 in cash still on hand for the race.

"A win for Republicans in this state is also a win for the people of this state. It is also a win for the taxpayers," Santos said in a victory speech Tuesday night.

Related Stories

Hayes and Glassman had a tough fight for the party's endorsement earlier this year. Since then, Hayes' personal story of finding success after being a teenage mother has helped to garner significant out-of-state financial support and endorsements from labor and progressive organizations.

Hayes said there's an "appetite for change" among voters.

"I've been asked to run for elected office many times," Hayes said in a recent WVIT-TV debate. "I'm not a perennial candidate. I've always said no. But I think this seat at this time provides a unique opportunity to bring us back to our moral center as a country."

Recent campaign finance filings show Hayes leading Glassman and the three Republican primary candidates in campaign fundraising.

Hayes has run TV ads featuring footage of former President Barack Obama awarding her the national teacher of the year honor.

Hayes has pledged to fight to save the public education system, saying that education saved her life. She also has promised to bridge the "equity gap" that exists in the 5th Congressional District, which borders New York and has been considered one of the state's more politically diverse with its mix of farm towns and urban centers. She said she'll fight racism, xenophobia, classism and sexism.

In April, Esty abruptly announced she wouldn't seek re-election. She made the announcement days after apologizing for not protecting her employees from the male ex-chief of staff.