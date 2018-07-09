Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph honored for advocacy by McDonald's

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Actress, singer and producer Sheryl Lee Ralph is a triple threat in the entertainment industry but was honored during this weekend's Essence Festival for something entirely different — her activism.

Ralph was honored Sunday as part of McDonald's 365Black Awards, receiving the program's advocacy award for her work fighting against HIV/AIDS. She was among a group of women recognized for their roles in various areas. CNN political commentator Symone Sanders received the Game Changer award, while Monique Vann-Brown, who owns seven McDonald's franchises in the Ann Arbor, Michigan area, received the Business Trailblazer Award.

Ralph says she's thankful that her work — and that of the not-for-profit she founded, The DIVA Foundation — fighting against such a deadly disease is being recognized.