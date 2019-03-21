Adams County puts moratorium on new oil, gas applications

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver county has placed a moratorium on new applications for oil and gas drilling while the Legislature debates an overhaul of state regulations.

Adams County commissioners voted 5-0 for the moratorium Wednesday. Officials said they wanted to prevent a rush of applications prompted by the bill now before lawmakers.

It's not clear how long the moratorium will be in place.

Ben Marter of the Colorado Petroleum Council called the moratorium a ban and said other local governments would take similar steps if the bill passes.

The bill would let local governments regulate the location of new wells. It would also shift the focus of state regulations from promoting oil and gas production to protecting public safety.

Bill supporters say it offers much-needed protections for booming Front Range communities.