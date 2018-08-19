Addiction experts gather for NY conference

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Addiction experts and recovery professionals from around New York state are gathering for their annual conference in Albany.

They'll hear from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, as health care professionals discuss best practices and challenges in the field of addiction treatment.

Organizers of the event say an estimated 2 million New Yorkers struggle with a substance abuse disorder. They say the 2018 conference is dedicated to showing that recovery is possible.

At the event addiction treatment specialists and advocates will share best practices and discuss advancements in care as well as ongoing challenges in the field.