Advocates: Many asylum seekers at New York jail disoriented

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates scrambling to assist hundreds of asylum seekers flown from the southern border to an upstate New York jail say detainees are arriving confused and disoriented.

The Albany County Jail has taken in roughly 300 apprehended migrants this summer under an arrangement with federal immigration officials. That has prompted an emergency campaign to provide lawyers and interpreters that illustrates the far-flung effects of the Trump administration's harder line on immigration.

Camille Mackler of the New York Immigration Coalition said Wednesday that advocates have to draw maps on legal pads to show the detainees where they are. She said some have been separated from family members, but jail officials have been responsive to the migrants' needs.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.