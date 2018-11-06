Advocates argue trail extension will disturb bald eagles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Environmental groups are pushing back against a bike trail extension in upstate New York that they say could chase away the bald eagles roosting there.

Audubon New York representative Chris Lajewski tells Syracuse.com that Onondaga County is proposing a route that would be closer to the shoreline along Onondaga Lake and right under trees where eagles have been spotted.

County officials say they decided to change the original route because it was too close to railroad tracks.

County environment director Travis Glazier says the trail will not disturb the eagles if it's closed in the winter. Legislators approved spending $1.5 million to build the trail last December.

Eagle advocates say they will ask legislators Wednesday to halt plans for the extension and turn the area into a bald eagle sanctuary instead.