'Aesthetic issue' of city's brown water hurts area breweries

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Some residents of Asheville, North Carolina, are struggling with brown, sediment-filled water that the city has said is only an "an aesthetic issue," but area breweries say is now hurting production.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports complaints about brown water began pooling last week during what is supposed to be prime beer production season.

With the city's beer week about a month away and its beer festival scheduled for this summer, the hoppy potions need to start brewing now. But the lack of clear water is causing delays and production halts.

The interim director of the Asheville Brewers Alliance, Mike Rangel, says nearly all of its breweries are dealing with water issues. The dark water has also closed some restaurants and stained the sheets of at least one area hotel.

