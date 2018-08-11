Agency plans new Discover Outdoor Connecticut Day

NORTH FRANKLIN, Conn. (AP) — The state's environmental protection agency is unveiling a new event to highlight Connecticut's fish and wildlife resources.

Discover Outdoor Connecticut Day will be held on Sept. 22 at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Franklin Swamp Wildlife Management Area in North Franklin.

The free, daylong event will include a host of demonstrations and clinics, as well as children's activities, such as a scavenger hunt. There will also be live birds of prey and waterfowl, an outdoor skills clinic held by L.L. Bean, field dog demonstrations, an archery range, shooting clays, backyard bass casting, fly casting, fly tying, a portable sawmill and an electric vehicle.

There will also be a moose calling demonstration and competition.

The agency says families are invited to bring a picnic lunch for the event.