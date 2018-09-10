Agency says Iowa native identified among Pearl Harbor dead

MONONA, Iowa (AP) — U.S. officials have identified the remains of a sailor killed in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor as those of an Iowa native.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that the remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Robert J. Bennett were accounted for on Aug. 13.

The 18-year-old Bennett was born in Monona. The agency says he was aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese aircraft attacked the battleship and other ships at the Honolulu base. His remains and those of other unidentified Pearl Harbor casualties ended up at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Agency personnel began removing those remains from the cemetery in 2015, and his were identified using DNA tests and other evidence.

The agency says Bennett's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the cemetery. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.