Agency sets bicycle limits for Seattle water taxis

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Metro has enacted regulations limiting the number and size of bicycles on Seattle water taxis.

KING-TV reports bicycles must fit inside the designated storage spaces on the vessels and the number cannot exceed set limits starting Monday.

The boats Sally Fox and Doc Maynard each have a 26-bicycle capacity. The Spirit of Kingston vessel has a 14-bicycle limit.

King County Metro says riders have been chaining bicycles to handrails or blocking doorways and exits when storage spaces are full, creating safety concerns.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/