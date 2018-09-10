Agreement halts pipeline on 1 Louisiana tract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The company building an oil pipeline through environmentally sensitive south Louisiana agreed Monday to temporarily halt the project on one piece of private land while a legal dispute plays out.

Environmentalists hailed agreement, saying it will delay completion of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline at least until after a November hearing on company efforts to obtain the property through a process called expropriation. However, Energy Transfer Partners in Dallas, the majority owner of the project, said in an email that the agreement will not affect the timing of the project's completion. It has said in court records it expects to complete construction by October.

The agreement announced in St. Martin Parish followed the filing of a state court lawsuit by landowner Peter Aalestad. It said evidence showed Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC had already begun tree-clearing and other construction preparation without obtaining consent.

"This represents a significant victory for the conservation of the Atchafalaya Basin and for the rights of private landowners who lawfully resist their property being seized for private gain," Aalestad said in a news release emailed by the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, one of the organizations fighting the pipeline.

The 162-mile-long (261-kilometer) pipeline is a joint venture involving Energy Transfer Partners, which built the Dakota Access pipeline, and Phillips 66 Partners LP, which owns a smaller share of the Dakota pipeline.

Environmentalists have tried to derail the project in federal court with little success. In July, a federal appeals court in New Orleans vacated a federal district judge's preliminary injunction blocking construction.

Opponents of the pipeline also have filed a lawsuit in state court in Baton Rouge have sued to get records concerning, among other things, Bayou Bridge Pipeline's private property expropriations communications with government agencies or officials. The company expropriated land when negotiations failed as it acquired rights of way or other agreements with more than 400 property owners, according to the lawsuit.