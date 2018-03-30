Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services following a budget cut last year.

Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Sara O'Connor in a Friday email said 303 people have been cut from those services. She says another roughly 950 have either died, moved, moved to a nursing home or no longer need services.

Funding cuts last year triggered more stringent eligibility requirements for aid for the elderly and disabled. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed a bill that would have prevented cuts, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on another funding source.

According to O'Connor about 3,500 who had been at risk of losing services still are getting in-home care, and another 2,700 people have not yet had their eligibility reassessed.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that only 303 people were cut from in-home care services because of budget cuts last year, not the full 1,254 who no longer are receiving that aid for a variety of reasons.