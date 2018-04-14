Air Force One spotted in south Georgia during test flights

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A military spokeswoman confirms south Georgia residents weren't telling fibs or hallucinating: that was Air Force One they saw flying overhead.

A Moody Air Force Base spokeswoman, 1st Lt. Kaitlin Toner, says one of the two planes the Air Force uses to transport President Donald Trump was flying near the base Thursday as part of an "operational testing regimen."

The plane wasn't carrying Trump or any other passengers. Toner says pilots were conducting tests that require them to perform takeoffs, approaches and landings under different conditions.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports residents near the base posted on social media that they saw the presidential plane.

Though the two VC-25A jets are commonly known as Air Force One, the call sign is used only when the president is on board.

