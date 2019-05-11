Air Force to shift squadron now in Florida to base in Utah

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force plans to transfer a unit that evaluates bombs and other weapons to Hill Air Force Base in Utah from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The Standard-Examiner reports that the service concluded that the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron should be relocated because most of the Air Force's evaluations of air-to-ground weapons are conducted at Hill at the Utah Test and Training Range but most of the personnel are assigned to Eglin.

According to an Air Force memo, the relocation will better align manpower with workload, decrease temporary duty costs and increase combat readiness.

Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah said the relocation will shift 55 military jobs to Hill and eventually create dozens of civilian and government contractor jobs.

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net