Al Jazeera says Sudan withdraws journalists' work permits

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file handout photo provided a Sudanese activist, a protester stands in tear gas during clashes with security forces in Khartoum, Sudan. The anti-government protests rocking Sudan for the past month are reminiscent of the Arab Spring uprisings of nearly a decade ago. Demonstrators, many in their 20s and 30s, are trying to remove President Omar al-Bashir, an authoritarian leader, and win freedoms and human rights. (Sudanese Activist via AP, File) less FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file handout photo provided a Sudanese activist, a protester stands in tear gas during clashes with security forces in Khartoum, Sudan. The anti-government protests rocking Sudan ... more Photo: Sudanese Activist, AP Photo: Sudanese Activist, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Al Jazeera says Sudan withdraws journalists' work permits 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CAIRO (AP) — Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera says that its correspondents in Sudan have had their work permits withdrawn by security officials.

In a statement late Monday on the Arabic language Facebook page of its Sudanese channel, the channel said its Khartoum office was told the decision was made after a review of the work of Osama Said Ahmed and Ahmad al-Ruheid, as well as cameraman Badawi Bashir.

The channel says that the men had previously had their permits approved for 2019 by the government Press Council.

A month of protests in Sudan, which began over the failing economy but led to calls for President Omar al-Bashir's removal, has faced a media blackout by authorities, who control the press. Al Jazeera has been reporting on the unrest and sometimes broadcasts protests live.