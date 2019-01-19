Alabama city's homeless count to take place Jan. 26

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city's annual assessment of the number of homeless in its area will take place Jan. 26.

Kody Kirchhoff of The Harbor church says the count is important and volunteers are needed to help calculate those in shelters or transitional housing and those living on the street.

Volunteers will meet at The Harbor in Dothan at 10 a.m.

Kirchhoff says each year they reach at least 200 individuals and families that are homeless, but that number does not accurately reflect the number of homeless in the Dothan area. Kirchhoff says that's only the number of people reached on a set day. The actual number is way above that.

The Dothan Eagle reports the count affects the amount of funding received for homeless services.

___

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com