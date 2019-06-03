Alaska Senate expected to introduce dividend bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate is expected to introduce legislation aimed at breaking a logjam that has bogged down the special session.

A bill dealing with Alaska Permanent Fund dividends is expected to be introduced Monday and scheduled for an initial hearing. Senate President Cathy Giessel said last week she couldn't say what the final amount settled on would be, since bills are subject to amendment on the Senate floor.

Disagreements over how to handle the dividend have stalled progress on a state operating budget. Some legislators, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy, are adamant that a longstanding dividend calculation should be followed. Others say the formula is outdated and unsustainable.

The new bill is an effort to disentangle the dividend from the budget. A prior effort by the House to do that faltered.