Alaska elections officials certify salmon ballot initiative

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Division of Elections has certified a ballot initiative that aims to strengthen state law that protects salmon habitat, officials said.

The Stand for Salmon initiative could appear on the ballot for either the primary election in August or the general election in November, depending on when the state Legislature ends its session and how the state Supreme Court rules, Alaska's Energy Desk reported .

The initiative would create a more stringent permitting process for development projects on salmon habitat in Alaska.

Yes for Salmon, the group sponsoring the initiative, gathered nearly 42,000 signatures last month to put it before voters. Roughly 32,000 signatures were required.

"Economic development is necessary, but protecting salmon habitat is too," said Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, a member of Yes for Salmon's ballot committee. "Promoting responsible development is something we can control and is the most important proactive step we can take to keep our runs strong. And now we officially have the chance to vote on this critical issue."

The state has challenged the ballot initiative in court, claiming the measure is unconstitutional. The state has said the measure would effectively spend state resources without going through the Legislature.

The coalition Stand for Alaska was formed to oppose the initiative.

"This misguided and poorly written ballot measure is ripe with unintended consequences," said Kati Capozzi, a manager of the coalition. "We look forward to a robust discussion in the coming months so voters will learn that this proposed ballot measure is not what it claims to be."

___

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org