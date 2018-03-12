Albuquerque Journal suffers power outage, halts printing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Power at the building that houses New Mexico's largest newspaper is out, halting the publications of a number of other newspapers printed at its plant.

The Albuquerque Journal said Monday that it suffered a power outage late Sunday and then again Monday morning. The paper said it was only able to print around 16,000 copies of its Monday edition before the power went out.

Officials don't know the cause of the power outage.

No further information was available.