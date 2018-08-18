Albuquerque airport to get air service to Guadalajara

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque International Sunport is finally getting an international flight after nine years.

Volaris, Mexico's largest low-cost carrier, announced Friday that would begin twice-weekly, non-stop service from Albuquerque to Guadalajara, Mexico, in November.

It's the first international service from the Sunport since AeroMexico ended service to Chihuahua City in 2009.

Officials said the new flight would provide tourism opportunities and economic development. Guadalajara, which is one of Albuquerque's sister cities, is a hub for flights to elsewhere in Mexico and to Central America.