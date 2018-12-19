Alcohol office recommends state fair lose liquor license

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alcohol regulators will consider a recommendation to reject the renewal of the Alaska State Fair's liquor license, a move fair officials say would be "devastating."

The Anchorage Daily News reports the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office made the recommendation, aiming to crack down on longtime recreational site licenses that might not be used as intended under state law.

Fair board president Stephen Brown says the fair would need to "greatly increase" admission prices if it loses its ability to sell beer and wine.

Under state law, a recreational site license allows beer and wine at locations that host certain sporting events. The fair has held a recreational site license since 1981.

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has delayed consideration of the fair's liquor license until February.

