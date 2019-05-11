Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actress Alyssa Milano got people riled up on social media with a tweet Friday night, May 10, 2019 calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actress Alyssa Milano got people riled ... more Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.

The former star of "Charmed" and "Melrose Place" urged women in the tweet Friday night to stop having sex "until we get bodily autonomy back." Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they're pregnant.

Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday that "the stakes are never higher than right now" because the laws are "outrageous" and could be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which conservatives hope will overturn Roe v. Wade.