Ambulance medic killed in crash on Iowa-Illinois bridge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a medic working for a Dubuque ambulance service died after a crash on a Mississippi River bridge connecting Dubuque with East Dubuque, Illinois.

Officers were dispatched to the Julien Dubuque Bridge around 2:10 a.m. Friday. Police say the ambulance ran into the back of a semitrailer that had stopped for construction in the westbound lanes.

The ambulance driver, 19-year-old Jack Dillman, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. The 34-year-old medic with him was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. The truck driver wasn't injured.

The crash shut down bridge traffic for more than five hours.

Paramount Ambulance Service says the ambulance was returning to Dubuque after taking a patient to a medical facility in Chicago