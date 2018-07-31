Ameren customers to see rate decrease starting Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Electric rates for customers of Ameren Missouri will decrease 6 percent starting Wednesday, with the St. Louis-based utility crediting legislation passed by state lawmakers and action by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Ameren says the $167 million rate cut is the result of federal tax reductions passed by Congress in December and approved by Missouri lawmakers and regulators earlier this year.

A typical residential customer is expected to pay about $6.21 less per month. Ameren says the lower base electric rates will be frozen until April 2020.

Ameren says the rate reduction is part of its Missouri's Smart Energy Plan, which also includes plans for grid modernization.