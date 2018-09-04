Amtrak to cancel, curtail North Carolina runs in September

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Amtrak is canceling or curtailing some of its North Carolina service this month because of track work.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Katie Trout said most of the cancellations are the result of rail replacement between Greensboro and Selma.

Cancellations will impact the Piedmont, which runs between Raleigh and Charlotte, and the Carolinian, from Charlotte to New York, from Sept. 10 through Sept. 19.

Trout said that on Sept. 17, all Carolinian and Piedmont service is canceled so workers can connect the mainline to the second set of signals and tracks at the new platform at Raleigh Union Station. When that second track goes into service, Amtrak trains will be able to use both sides of the platform.

