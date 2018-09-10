Anglers concerned over Iowa agency's plan to close station

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — Anglers are concerned that they'll have less information about fish populations and habitat after an Iowa agency closes its only fish-monitoring station on the Missouri River.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the state's Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark State Park Visitor Center to discuss its plans.

The agency plans to reassign two permanent monitoring station positions to other locations in eastern Iowa by Oct. 5. Officials say the closure is necessary due to budget cuts.

Onawa fisherman Matt Sorenson says he's concerned anglers will have less information about the area's fish after the station closes.

David Weidt is a former Monona County Conservation ranger. He says it's important to have researchers studying the river.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com