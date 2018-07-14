Animal groups treat cats and dogs from Mississippi property

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Animal welfare groups say 55 dogs and 34 cats are receiving care after being removed from a property in southern Mississippi.

Humane Society of the United States spokeswoman Kirsten Peek says all 89 animals are in a temporary shelter.

The society's Sara Varsa tells WDAM-TV that many animals were locked in filthy cages in the dark.

Varsa says many of the cats and dogs appeared to be suffering from lack of veterinary care and were missing patches of hair, leaving them exposed to fleas and worms.

She says none of the animals have been euthanized. Animal welfare groups hope to treat them and prepare them for adoption.

The Jones County sheriff's office says it's considering criminal charges against two people, but hadn't yet charged anyone as of Friday.