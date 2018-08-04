Ann Arbor '60s rockers reunite for 50th class reunion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 1960s high school rock band that played alongside such legends as Jimi Hendrix and The Who returned to their roots for a 50th class reunion.

Three founding members of The Hideaways played Friday for the Ann Arbor High School class of '68 reunion.

Mlive.com reports that Robert "Tigger" Benford, Jeff Jones and Al Jacquez started the band in 1965. They practiced in the basements of one another's homes. They performed on the same bill as The Who in 1966 at a local teen club. They later opened for Hendrix.

Jacquez went on to a career playing bass for Savage Grace. It signed with Hendrix's label Reprise Records. Benford spent 30 years as a music director in the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey.