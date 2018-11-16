Annual Las Vegas homeless aid event set at new facility

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An annual one-day homeless aid event hosted by public agencies, faith organizations and advocacy groups is being held this year at a new location in Las Vegas.

The free event called Project Homeless Connect has in the past put about 3,000 homeless and at-risk people together with some 600 volunteers at Cashman Center near downtown.

This year it will be held Tuesday at the Champion Center, on East Bonanza Road near Sandhill Road.

Clark County officials say volunteer signups are welcome and dozens of groups plan to offer services including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment to all comers.

The program is coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance, along with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the county Department of Social Services.