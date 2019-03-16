Anonymous $5m gift could help conserve 750-acres in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — An anonymous $5 million gift could help conserve a 750-acre parcel of land at the edge of the Worcester Mountain range in Stowe.

If the Stowe Land Trust is able to raise the remaining $750,000 in costs and expenses, the property would serve as a linchpin for preserving the land that abuts the Putnam State Forest on the east side of Stowe.

Stowe Trust officials hope to close the deal July 31.

The donation came through the Vermont Community Foundation, the largest grant of its kind in the organization's 33-year history.

The owners of the property are Nancy Hughes and three brothers, who grew up visiting the property then owned by her aunt, the late Genevieve Story.

Hughes says preserving the land is important to her family.