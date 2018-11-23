Anonymous letter claims agency too close to utility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont regulators have made public an anonymous letter that claims a state department that works on behalf of consumers in utility cases is tied to the state's largest electric utility.

Vermont Public Radio reports the letter alleges Department of Public Service staffers were told not to raise claims against Green Mountain Power following a recent 5.45-percent rate hike request. The piece calls the department's position a "sham."

Commissioner June Tierney says the letter is "an attempt to destabilize the PUC process itself and to suggest that there is cause to not have confidence in the decisions the PUC ultimately renders." Tierney doesn't believe the letter came from within her department.

Public Utility Commission Chairman Anthony Roisman says the commission wanted to give both parties the opportunity to comment.

