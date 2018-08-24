Another New Mexico county files lawsuit over opioid crisis

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — An eastern New Mexico county is the latest to sue over the opioid crisis.

Lawyers for Roosevelt County filed the challenge this week in U.S. District Court against numerous pharmaceutical companies and distributors.

The county is seeking relief for the costs of combatting a public nuisance that lawyers say stemmed from deceptive marketing campaigns that misrepresented the safety of long-term opioid use.

Last year, the New Mexico Attorney General's Office sued major manufacturers and distributors over allegations that they exacerbated the state's drug addiction crisis.

Santa Fe, San Juan, and Mora counties also sued, and the Navajo Nation filed a lawsuit in April, arguing that Native Americans suffer disproportionately from opioid dependency and abuse.