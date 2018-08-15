Another judge tosses lawsuit over LL Beans' return policy

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting L.L. Bean's new return policy, this time in California.

District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday granted the retailer's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, while leaving an opening for the plaintiff to amend the complaint.

A federal judge in Chicago dismissed a similar lawsuit in June.

A lawyer for the California plaintiff argued that customers paid a premium for L.L. Bean products because of its generous satisfaction guarantee that had no time limit.

But the judge expressed skepticism. Maine-based L.L. Bean contends such lawsuits are without merit. Going forward, there's a one-year limit for returns of most purchases.