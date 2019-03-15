Anti-abortion protesters sue city over event volume limit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two anti-abortion protesters in Alabama are suing the city of Huntsville over an ordinance that limits permitted events from being heard inside nearby buildings.

Al.com reported Thursday that James and Carol Henderson say the ordinance violates their right to free speech during protests outside the Alabama Women's Center for Reproductive Alternatives. The ordinance was amended in 2017 to say noise from events can't be "plainly audible" from inside nearby buildings.

Clinic escort Josie Poland says the Hendersons' screams from outside the clinic are so loud they can be heard by doctors and patients inside. Anti-abortion advocates in Alabama have long tried to shame women out of seeking abortions by protesting outside clinics.

The newspaper says attempts to reach to the city's attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

