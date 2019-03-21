Appeals court keeps voter ID, tax cap ruling unenforceable

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial judge's ruling keeping two voter-approved amendments out of North Carolina's Constitution — one of them a photo voter identification requirement — will remain unenforceable while his decision is appealed by Republican lawmakers.

The state Court of Appeals had already granted a temporary delay of the February decision by Wake Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins. On Thursday, the appeals court extended the postponement of Collins' order until it rules on the substance of his decision.

Collins voided the voter ID amendment and another amendment lowering caps on income tax rates that were approved by voters in November. He agreed with state NAACP arguments that the 2018 legislature lacked authority to propose alterations to the constitution because districts from which many legislators were elected had been declared unlawful racial gerrymanders.