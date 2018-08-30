Arbitrator sends Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
Rob Maaddi, Ap Pro Football Writer
Updated
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara. The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Former 49er’s quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Three years later, he’s become a voice for social justice not just in the NFL, but around the world.
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
August 2016 - In the preseason, Kaepernick begins kneeling during national anthem to call attention to racial injustice in the US, particularly in reference to police brutality. This begins a series of similar protests at all levels of play, across sports, across the country. Here, Kaepernick, middle, kneels in September before the team’s preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, in San Diego.
September 1 2016 - Kaepernick (L) is joined by Eric Reid (R) in kneeling for the national anthem. They opted to kneel rather than sit down (as Kaepernick had been doing) to show more respect for military. This picture was taken a month later, on Oct. 2, 2016 before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.
October 3, 2016 - Kaepernick is featured on the cover of TIME magazine.
Photo: Time Magazine
November 13, 2016 - Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joins in response to Trump: “If this happens," he said, referring to the presidential election results of a few days before, "America’s not right right now.” This marking the first time Trump was explicitly mentioned in relation to the NFL protests. This picture is from December 2017, and was taken at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
2017 - Kaepernick’s contract is not renewed, and he remains unsigned, despite impressive statistics from the previous season. Above, he throws downfield during Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, La.
August 23, 2017 - Activists rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside the offices of the National Football League on Park Avenue, in New York City.
Photo: Drew Angerer
September 23, 2017 - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responds to Trump in support of players: “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month.” At left, in a Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Goodell answers questions during a news conference. At right, in an Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House.
September 24, 2017 - Over 200 players kneeled in response to Trump’s tweets. Above, members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the NFL on the following day in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images For Hearst
October 15 2017 - Kap files collusion suit against NFL saying owners colluded against them for having outspoken political beliefs. Above, 49ers CEO Jed York (left) poses with Giants CEO Larry Baer at the fundraiser. May 3, 2018. In this photo, San Francisco 49er's owner Jed York talks with reporters as he leaves the NFL owner's spring meeting Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Oct 18, 2017 - New Trump tweets prompt Commissioner Goodell to respond meekly: “We will encourage them [players] to stand.” Above is a file photo of commissioner Goodell taken in May 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, Associated Press
November 29, 2017 - In an effort to end the controversy, the NFL agrees to commit $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes that help African American communities. It doesn’t work the way they planned, as players still see reasons to kneel.
In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, from bottom left, kneels with safety Eric Reid, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and wide receiver Louis Murphy during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Santa Clara, Calif.
December 2017 through January 2018 - Kaepernick makes headlines for teaming up with other Bay Area stars like Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, making multiple donations to local social justice organizations.
Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick donated $10,000 each to United Playaz, the San Francisco-based violence prevention organization.
Photo: Courtesy Of Colin Kaepernick On Twitter
April 21 2018 - Kaepernick is awarded Ambassador of Conscience Award in Amsterdam by Amnesty International. The award is "dedicated to fighting injustice and using their talents to inspire others," and presented to Kaepernick by former teammate Eric Reid. In his speech Kaepernick decries police killings as “lawful lynchings.”
April 9, 2018 - Eric Reid meets with Bengals owner Mike Brown (above), but refuses to clarify his plans for behavior during the national anthem in the upcoming season. Above, Brown is interviewed during a media luncheon in July, 2017, in Cincinnati.
May 24, 208 - The NFL releases new policy that fines any players who do not stand during national anthem. They are allowed to stay in the locker room; the punishment for violating the policy remains unspecified.
In this Oct. 29, 2017 file photo, Houston Texans players kneel and stand during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle.
July 4, 2018 - NFL Players Association file grievance, challenging the NFL policy requiring them to stand for the anthem. Above, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announce the divisive policy.
July 19 2018 - NFL and NFLPA reach agreement to put anti-protest policy on hold, but players like Kaepernick bemoan turn of discussion from racial issues to patriotism. In this photo, members of a U.S. Army honor guard team set American flags in place for a "Celebration of America" event on the south lawn of the White House June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The event, originally intended to honor the NFL Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was changed after the majority of the team declined to attend the event due to a disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
Aug 9, 2018 - Dolphins’ Kenny Stills (10) and Albert Wilson protest during national anthem, drawing heat from a vacationing Trump and praise from Kaepernick, repeating a now recognizable cycle. In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Stills, free safety Michael Thomas (31) and defensive back Chris Culliver (29) kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Florida.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara. The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017. less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.
Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank.
The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.
Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.
Kaepernick contends the owners violated union rules by conspiring to keep him off of teams.
