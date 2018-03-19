Areas of Prince William Forrest Park will open

TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) — Areas of Prince William Forrest Park in Virginia will open after a March windstorm.

A National Park Service news release says areas that are clear of fallen and hazardous trees will open Monday.

Visitors can enter the park from Park Entrance Road off of Joplin Road beginning at 9 am. Piedmont Forest Trail, Laurel Trail Loop, Birch Bluff Trail, and Crossings Trail will be open to the public.

The Pine Grove Picnic Area and Telegraph Picnic Area will also open Monday.

However, most roads, trails, campgrounds, and facilities remain closed due to safety concerns following the windstorm. Prince William Forest Park administrators plan to open additional areas of the park as storm damage is mitigated.

Prince William Forest Park is the largest protected natural area in northern Virginia.