Arizona lawmaker under fire after report of 1983 sex charges

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who received national attention last year for his remarks on race and immigration is under fire once again following a newspaper report that he was charged with sex offenses in 1983.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Friday that the reports of charges against Republican Rep. David Stringer "cast a shadow over the entire Legislature and his ability to be an effective leader."

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey told reporters he stands by his call last year for Stringer to resign. Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend said Stringer should quit and she'll file an ethics compliant on Monday.

The Phoenix New Times reported the charges based on a copy of the expunged case history the newspaper obtained from a court in Baltimore.

Stringer did not respond to requests for comment.