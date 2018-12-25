Arizona police respond to rabid fox calls in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police officials say they have responded to several calls about rabid foxes in the Flagstaff area.

The police department said Monday a fox believed to have rabies jumped into the bed of a pickup truck and bit someone before running away Sunday. A fox believed to be the same one was captured a few hours later after another attack was reported. A second fox believed to be rabid was captured Sunday after it bit a person.

Flagstaff police warns people not to approach or try to feed wild animals. It asks them to call authorities if they see animals exhibiting unusual behavior.