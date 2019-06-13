Arizona's largest utility stops non-payment disconnects

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest electric utility announced Thursday it will temporarily stop disconnecting residential customers who are behind on their payments while it reviews its policies.

Arizona Public Service Co. said the decision was made after reports that a customer died last year while their power was disconnected, comments at recent meetings of its main regulator and the onset of summer heat.

The company's action came on the same day that Phoenix New Times published a report about the death of a 72-year-old Sun City West woman whose electricity was cut off in September because she failed to pay a bill for $176.84.

The New Times noted APS records showed she paid $125 about a week after getting a disconnect notice, but the utility commonly known as APS still turned off her power. The temperature that week was well above 100 degrees in metro Phoenix.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the customer," APS said in a statement. "The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our top priority. We want all our customers to stay connected, especially during the summer."

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

It said in a news release that it will review its disconnection policies over the next month. It intends to consult with advocates for low-income customers, community organizations and public agencies to find out how best to allow customers to keep their power on.

Customers would still be responsible for paying their bills, even if APS is temporarily halting disconnections.

The company noted it has a number of assistance programs for those struggling to pay their power bills, including ways to set up payment plans, extend due dates and receive support paying bills.

The decision came after KPNX-TV reported that the company's disconnections surged last year to more than 110,000 from an average of about 73,000 in the previous five years.

The company pointed to a temporary halt to disconnections in 2017 as skewing the 2018 numbers.

.