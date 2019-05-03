Arizona ski resort plans record by staying open until May 19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona ski resort plans to have its longest season by remaining open through mid-May.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff expects to continue operating until May 19 due to favorable weather conditions and a record number of skiers who continue to visit.

The resort 144 miles (232 kilometers) north of Phoenix normally closes in April.

If it remains open, Snowbowl will have operated 160 days this winter. The previous record of 144 days was set in the winter of 2016-2017.

Officials say the resort recorded 332 inches of snow this winter, although remaining open would not be possible without machine-made snow using reclaimed water.

A 20-year contract with the city of Flagstaff provides up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day November through February.

