Arizona unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in December

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's unemployment rate was 4.8 percent for December, up from 4.7 percent in November.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity announced Thursday that the seasonally adjusted labor force increased by more than 22,000 people last month while Arizona's economy lost 5,900 nonfarm jobs during that period.

The private sector lost 3,100 jobs in Professional and Business Services and 1,600 jobs in Trade, Transportation and Utilities last month. The sector added 800 jobs in Education and Health Services.

From December 2017 to December 2018, Arizona's seasonally adjusted labor force level increased by more than 106,000 people.

There was a net gain of 93,900 nonfarm jobs in the state during that yearlong span with a majority in the private sector.