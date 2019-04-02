Arkansas House OKs 72-hour waiting period for abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has moved the state closer toward adopting one of the strictest abortion waiting periods in the country, approving a measure that would require women to wait 72 hours before undergoing the procedure.

The House on Tuesday approved by a 75-13 vote legislation that would expand the waiting period, which is currently 48 hours. The Senate had previously approved the bill, but it must go back to that chamber to consider an amendment.

If enacted, the bill would make Arkansas the sixth state with a 72-hour waiting period. Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah currently have a 72-hour waiting period.

The proposal is among several abortion restrictions Arkansas lawmakers have advanced this year, including an 18-week ban on the procedure that was signed into law.