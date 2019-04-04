Arkansas Senate backs nursing licenses for DACA recipients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation that would allow people enrolled in the federal government's program for "Dreamers" to get nursing licenses.

The Senate on Thursday approved by a 23-4 vote a bill allowing the state to issue the licenses to people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was started during Barack Obama's presidency and allows those brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country. The measure heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who supports it.

The Arkansas State Board of Nursing began denying licenses in 2017 to candidates in the DACA program. A 2017 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures says 10 states allow DACA recipients to obtain professional licenses.