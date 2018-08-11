Arkansas architect's team wins NASA project to build on Mars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas architect is part of a team that has won a NASA competition to build homes on Mars.

Trey Lane of Rogers and two teammates placed first among 19 teams from around the world and receive $20,957 from the total prize amount of $100,000.

Lane told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that it's "amazing to think" a project he's part of could make exploration of Mars possible.

The project includes using a robot equipped with a 3-D printer, building a compound of homes, laboratories and spaces for exercise, meals and gardening.

The buildings will be constructed from materials found on Mars such as ice, calcium oxide and aggregate to create Martian concrete.

Lane said there is no guarantee NASA will actually use the plan, but that the possibility is considered.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com